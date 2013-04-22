Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
AMSTERDAM Philips (PHG.AS), the Dutch healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group, on Monday reported slightly better-than-expected first-quarter profit and said it still sees a weak first half, especially in the United States and Europe.
Philips reported net profit of 162 million euros (139 million pounds) on sales of 5.258 billion euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 153 million euros on sales of 5.407 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.