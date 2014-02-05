U.S. actor Philip Seymour Hoffman poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie ''The master'' at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

LOS ANGELES Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was found dead in his New York apartment on Sunday in an apparent heroin overdose, will be buried in a private funeral service, the late Oscar-winner's representative said on Tuesday.

The statement issued by Hoffman's publicist, Karen Samfilippo, did not say when the funeral service for family and friends would happen. It said it would take place in New York without specifying if that meant New York City or elsewhere in the state.

A memorial service for the actor is planned for later this month, the statement said.

The results of Hoffman's autopsy are expected to be released on Wednesday, officials in New York City said.

Hoffman, 46, who earned an Oscar for his portrayal of author Truman Capote in the 2006 drama "Capote" and was considered one of the most gifted actors of his generation, had battled substance abuse in recent months.

He sought treatment last year after more than 20 years of sobriety.

