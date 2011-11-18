Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo is seen with a neck brace as she arrives on a wheelchair for a flight to Hong Kong at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

MANILA A Philippine lower court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo on charges of electoral fraud, a clerk of court said.

"After finding the existence of probable cause, the court issued a warrant of arrest against the accused," the clerk told reporters.

A person charged with electoral fraud is not allowed bail. Arroyo had been planning to fly to Singapore later on Friday after the Supreme Court rejected the government's motion to allow its travel ban against her.

