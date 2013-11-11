WASHINGTON U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel ordered the USS George Washington aircraft carrier to head to the Philippines to support relief efforts and it should arrive in 48 to 72 hours, the Pentagon said on Monday, confirming a Reuters report.

A Pentagon statement said crew from the George Washington, which carries some 5,000 sailors and more than 80 aircraft, were being recalled early from shore leave in Hong Kong and the ship was expected to be under way in the coming hours.

Other U.S. Navy ships would also head to the Philippines, it said.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Walsh)