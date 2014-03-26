Specialist life insurer Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L) reported a 2 percent rise in full-year profit and said it would sell its Ignis Asset Management business to larger rival Standard Life Plc (SL.L) for 390 million pounds ($643.71 million).

Phoenix Group shares rose 4.6 percent to 743 pence in early morning trading on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Group IFRS operating profit rose to 439 million pounds in the year ended December 31 from 429 million pounds a year earlier.

Operating profit at Phoenix Life increased about 4 percent to 414 million pounds, while that at Ignis rose to 49 million pounds from 43 million pounds a year earlier.

Cash generation jumped 18.4 percent to 817 million pounds.

Phoenix Group, formerly known as Pearl Assurance, set a target of generating 2.8 billion in cash in 2014-2019. That would include the proceeds from Ignis's divestment.

The insurer said it would continue to benefit from Ignis' earnings in the period of the deal's completion, which is expected by the end of the second quarter.

The company has also agreed to a long term asset-management alliance with Standard Life Investments as part of the deal.

Phoenix will use proceeds from the deal and Ignis' earnings during the period to repay about 250 million pounds of its Impala debt facility, the company said.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC company makes money by buying European life funds that are closed to new customers and running them more efficiently.

Phoenix is a closed life fund — it no longer accepts new customers as it lacks the capital to underpin new business. The oldest life company Phoenix has gobbled up dates back to 1786.

(Reporting by Roshni Menon and Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)