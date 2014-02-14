Brent Stirton, a South African photographer working for Reportage by Getty Images won the 1st Prize People - Staged Portraits Single category of the 2014 World Press Photo contest with this picture of a group of blind albino boys in their boarding room at the Vivekananda mission school for the blind in West Bengal, taken September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Stirton/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

Carla Kogelman, a Dutch freelance photographer won the 1st Prize People - Observed Portraits Stories category of the 2014 World Press Photo contest with her series of pictures which includes this one of Hannah and Alena, two sisters living in the rural village of Merkenbrechts, Austria, taken July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carla Kogelman/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

Markus Schreiber, a German photographer working for The Associated Press won the 1st Prize People - Observed Portraits Single category of the 2014 World Press Photo contest with this picture of a woman reacting in disappointment after access to see former South Africa President Nelson Mandela was closed on the third and final day of his casket lying in state, outside Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, taken December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Markus Schreiber/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

Peter Holgersson, a Swedish freelance photographer won 1st Prize Sports Feature Stories category of the 2014 World Press Photo contest with his series of pictures which includes this one of Nadja Casadei, an heptathlon athlete diagnosed with cancer, before her last treatment in Lidingo, Sweden, taken December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Holgersson/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

Quinn Rooney, an Australian photographer working for Getty Images won the 3rd Prize Sports Action Stories category of the 2014 World Press Photo contest with his series of pictures which includes this one of Daniel Arnamnart of Australia competing in the men's 100-meter backstroke during day two of the Australian Swimming Championships Adelaide, Australia, taken April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Quinn Rooney/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

Andrzej Grygiel, a Polish photographer working for PAP-Polska Agencja Prasowa won the 2nd Prize Sports Action Single category of the 2014 World Press Photo contest with this picture of a skier competing on the slalom modality in Szczyrk, taken March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrzej Grygiel/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

Fred Ramos, a El Salvador photographer for El Faro won the 1st Prize Daily Life Stories category of the 2014 World Press Photo contest with his series of pictures which includes this one of the clothes of an unknown female found at a sugar plantation in Apopa, San Salvador, El Salvador, taken August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Ramos/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

Julius Schrank, a German photographer working for De Volkskrant won 1st Prize Daily Life Single category of the 2014 World Press Photo contest with this picture of Kachin Independence Army fighters drinking and celebrating at a funeral of one of their commanders who died the day before, in Burma, taken March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Julius Schrank/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

Sara Naomi Lewkowicz, a U.S. photographer working for Time won the 1st Prize Contemporary Issues Stories category of the 2014 World Press Photo contest with her series of pictures which includes this one of domestic violence in Lancaster, United States, taken November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sara Naomi Lewkowicz/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

Christopher Vanegas, a Mexican photographer working for La Vanguardia / El Guardian won the 3rd Prize Contemporary Issues Single category of the 2014 World Press Photo contest with this picture of police arriving at a crime scene where two bodies hang from a bridge; another three are on the floor in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico, taken March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Christopher Vanegas/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

Tyler Hicks, a U.S. photographer working for The New York Times won the 2nd Prize in the Spot News Stories category of the 2014 World Press Photo contest with his series of pictures which include this one of a woman and children hiding in the Westgate mall in Nairobi, Kenya, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tyler Hicks/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

Goran Tomasevic, a Serbian photographer working for Reuters, won the 1st Prize Spot News Stories category of the 2014 World Press Photo contest with his series of pictures which includes this one of Syrian rebel fighters taking cover amid flying debris and shrapnel after being hit by a tank shell in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus, taken January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Phillipe Lopez, a French photographer working for Agence France-Presse, won the 1st Prize Spot News Single category of the 2014 World Press Photo contest with this picture of survivors of typhoon Haiyan marching during a religious procession in Tolosa, Philippines, taken November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phillipe Lopez/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

William Daniels, a French photographer working for Panos Pictures on assignment for Time, won the 2nd Prize General News Stories of the 2014 World Press Photo Contest with his series of pictures which includes this one of demonstrators gathering on the streets of Bangui taken on November 17, 2013. REUTERS/William Daniels/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

Alessandro Penso, an Italian photographer working for OnOff Picture, won the 1st Prize in the General News Single category of the 2014 World Press Photo Contest with this picture of temporary accommodation for Syrian refugees in Sofia taken November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Penso/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

John Stanmeyer, a U.S. photographer working for VII agency on assignment for National Geographic, won the World Press Photo of the Year 2013 contest with this picture of African migrants on the shore of Djibouti city at night taken February 26, 2013. The prize-winning entries of the World Press Photo Contest 2014, the world's largest annual press photography contest, were announced February 14, 2014. REUTERS/John Stanmeyer/World Press Photo Handout via Reuters

AMSTERDAM A picture of African migrants standing on the shore of Djibouti City at night, their glimmering phones held aloft to catch a weak signal, won the World Press Photo prize on Friday for American photographer John Stanmeyer of the VII Photo Agency.

The silhouetted figures facing seawards are straining to pick up a cheaper mobile signal from neighbouring Somalia, hoping to establish a tenuous link with relatives abroad.

"So many pictures of migrants show them as bedraggled and pathetic ... but this photo is not so much romantic, as dignified," said jury member Susan Linfield.

Djibouti is a common stop-off point for migrants heading from nearby countries like Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea in search of a better life in Europe and the Middle East.

"It opens up discussions about technology, globalisation, migration, poverty, desperation, alienation, humanity," said jury member Jillian Edelstein of the photo, which was commissioned by National Geographic magazine.

Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic, from Serbia, won first prize in the spot news stories category for a dramatic narrative series from Syria depicting a rebel attack on a government checkpoint.

France's Phillipe Lopez of Agence France-Presse won the spot news singles category with a photograph of typhoon survivors in Tolosa, the Philippines, carrying religious iconography in front of a field of rubble.

Getty's Brent Stirton, a South African, topped the category for single staged portraits with a picture of five blind albino boys from West Bengal, India. Dressed in matching pink shirts and blue trousers, they appear to gaze stiffly at the camera.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)