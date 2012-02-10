Alejandro Kirchuk of Argentina has won the first prize Daily Life Stories, with the series 'Never Let You Go'. Marcos leads Monica from their room to the living room. Although at times he grumbles about the time devoted to her care, Marcos did not see any other possibility. 'Tell me where she is going to be better than here. I treat her like a princess, here she has everything.' Marcos, 89, and Monica, 87, have been married and living in their apartment in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for 65 years. In 2007, Monica was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Since that moment, her husband devoted all his time to take care of her. The disease is considered a future epidemic because it mainly affects older people, and as life expectancy is annually increasing in global population, the disease is becoming increasingly common. The prize-winning entries of the World Press Photo Contest 2011, the world's largest annual press photography contest, were announced February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Kirchuk/Handout