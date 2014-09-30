Bill Gross, co-founder and co-chief investment officer of Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), speaks at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago, Illinois, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

The Pimco Total Return exchange-traded fund (BOND.P) saw $448 million (276.11 million pounds) in outflows Friday after news of the departure of longtime manager Bill Gross hit, but outflows slowed on Monday to $98 million, according to a PIMCO spokesperson.

With $3.12 billion in assets as of Monday, the ETF is a fraction of the PIMCO Total Return Fund, the $222 billion bond fund that Gross had managed since 1987. Gross founded Pimco, a $2 trillion asset management firm, in 1971.

Friday's outflows represented a record for the ETF.

Earlier this week, Pimco said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether it inflated the returns of the ETF, the latest in a series of incidents that preceded Gross' decision to leave the company for Denver-based Janus.

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)