CHICAGO Pimco has largely stuck with its positions in the oil market despite the recent slide and expected commodities prices to rise in the longer term, the manager of its largest commodity mutual fund said on Thursday.

Mihir Worah, who manages the $26.9 billion (16.3 billion pounds) Pacific Investment Management Co's Commodity Real Return Strategy Fund, said the fund had, however, taken measures to protect against an expected slowdown in the U.S. economy and avert risk.

They include extending the average maturity of collateral portfolios that back its commodity positions and managing its assets "with significantly increased liquidity buffers."

"We have not made a significant change in our oil position," Worah told Reuters on a day when U.S. oil futures plummeted 6 percent to end at $82.38 a barrel.

Pimco, which manages $1.2 trillion in assets, is the world's largest bond fund.

U.S. oil prices have tumbled about 28 percent from a peak near $115 per barrel in May to just above $80 on Thursday amid concerns U.S. economic growth could come to a halt.

The U.S. economy, the world's largest, came dangerously close to contracting in the first quarter, growing just 0.4 percent, and an anemic 1.3 percent in the second quarter.

Oil prices had also been pressured during the acrimonious political battle to raise the U.S. debt ceiling last month, which ended with an eleventh-hour deal between the Democrats and Republicans and an undertaking for more spending cuts.

And in the wake of the wild swings in the stock market last week, the Federal Reserve took the unprecedented step on Aug 9 to pledged to keep interest rates near zero until mid-2013.

Worah said commodities markets were caught in the cross-currents of the political push for austerity and the low interest rate environment.

'CROSSWINDS TO BUFFET COMMODITY PRICES'

He said the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep short-term interest rates low till mid-2013 would increase the attractiveness of hard assets like commodities to investors.

But he said politicians seeking greater fiscal austerity in following rating agency Standard & Poor's historic downgrade of the United States' AAA rating last month are likely to slow down the economy and reduce commodity demand.

"So we have these two crosswinds which will buffet commodity prices and result in a fair bit of volatility.

"All said and done, if I had to pick, I would say there is possibility of some down side to commodity prices near term against the backdrop of our expectations of a longer term increase," he added.

The Commodity Real Return Strategy Fund, which uses active management and Treasury inflation-protected securities TIPS.L to enhance returns based on the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index .DJUBS, has rapidly expanded since its 2002 launch.

The fund buys commodity derivatives linked to the index, then collateralizes that investment with a TIPS portfolio.

He said that while oil prices were lower, gasoline prices were not significantly lower, hovering around $3.50 to $4 a gallon at the pump. "While the small decline has eased conditions for consumers somewhat, this is still a high enough price to impact consumption patterns," he said.

Worah said there was still some geopolitical risk premium in oil prices, but added that they were lower than in the spring, the height of the unrest in the Middle East.