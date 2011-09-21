LONDON Construction work on London's Pinnacle skyscraper, which is set to be the tallest in the City financial zone, will be renewed after agreement on a funding package that may be announced in coming weeks, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

The deal to rejuvenate the Pinnacle project includes a 500 million pounds debt facility from a group of lenders including HSBC (HSBA.L) and HSH Nordbank HSH.UL, plus the injection of new equity from Saudi Arabia-based investor consortium Sedco, the source told Reuters.

Early construction work on the tower slowed to a virtual standstill this year as negotiations took place to secure the next stage of funding.

Although developers had hoped to exploit a shortage of high quality office space over the next several years, the financial crisis has meant many companies are reluctant to sign prelet deals that make such speculative schemes viable.

The funding deal, which has been speculated about for some time, will likely include a proviso that developer Arab Investments prelets several more of the tower's 64 floors, the person said.

"The deal is teed up and ready to go," the source said. "Investors are willing to put in more money to see it get built," he told Reuters on condition on anonymity.

Arab Investments was not immediately available for comment.

The 945-feet skyscraper is one of several under construction in central London. HSH has already provided 140 million pounds of debt to help buy and prepare the site for the main construction work. Sedco has put in several hundred million pounds to date.

Law firm Davis Arnold Cooper has agreed to take 100,000 square feet in the million-square-feet tower, which will cost 1.2-1.3 billion pounds to develop.

Land Securities (LAND.L) and Canary Wharf Group, which is majority owned by Songbird Estates SBDE.L are behind the tower known as the Walkie Talkie, while British Land (BLND.L) is developing the Cheesegrater skyscraper in London's main financial district with a Canadian pension fund.

(Editing by Chris Wickham and Andrew Macdonald)

(Reporting by Tom Bill)