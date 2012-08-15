SAN FRANCISCO Social networking start-up Pinterest has rolled out versions of its service for Android-based smartphones and for the iPad, its latest move to boost its appeal to a broader audience.

An online scrapbook where users can "pin" images and share them with others, Pinterest has grown to about 23 million users in July from about one million a year ago, according to online analytics firm comScore.

In its first official press briefing, Chief Executive Ben Silbermann said on Tuesday the Android app was among the most requested items by users.

The privately held company, which does not currently have any revenue-generating business, raised $100 million in funding at a reported $1.5 billion valuation in May.

Pinterest's move comes as some social networking high-flyers are feeling the sting of investor disenchantment. Facebook Inc, the world's No.1 social networking company, is trading well below its $38 a share IPO price on worries about slowing revenue growth and long-term money-making capabilities.

Last week Pinterest opened its online service to the general public, ending a multi-year period in which users who signed up had to wait to be admitted by the company.

