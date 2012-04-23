LONDON Battered stocks in debt-laden Italy are more attractive than those of safe-haven Germany which look relatively expensive after a recent rally, says Pioneer Funds which has gone overweight on Italian equities for the first time in five years.

Senior portfolio manager Fabio di Giansante includes Italian oil and gas major ENI (ENI.MI) and engineering group Fiat Industrial FI.MI among his top picks and argues that reforms rushed through by Prime Minister Mario Monti to try and bring down Italy's deficit and boost competitivness will help pull Europe's third-largest economy out of recession.

"An opportunistic theme in the portfolio is the overweight in Italian market - in the past five years I never once had an overweight in it market, the reason was that there are not a lot of global leaders among Italian companies," he said.

"Now we are on the verge of seeing reforms, like the labour reform, which could give the country a bit of growth. The market is cheap, so that has created opportunities in some names."

The current downtrend in European stocks - with Euro STOXX 50 down 2 percent on Monday, taking losses since mid-March to 13 percent - presents a good opportunity to build such positions.

"We rallied 20-25 percent since November last year, so the market was due a correction. Unfortunately a correction is always very quick and painful," di Giansante, who manages Pioneer's 739 million euros Euroland Equity Fund said.

"My approach is to be a bit contrarian in this environment - when the market is more depressed you probably want to be more aggressive."

Many economists are skeptical that Monti's reforms will help the economy anytime soon, arguing that austerity measures will keep Italy in recession until next year.

Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB index .FTMIB is down 7 percent since the start of the year - weighed by concerns about the sovereign debt burden, the commitment to austerity measures and a domestic recession. In contrast, the German DAX .GDAXI has been the star in Europe, up 11 percent so far in 2012.

"Everybody says that Germany is fantastic, but I don't have an overweight position in German companies at the moment because from a valuation perspective I can't justify buying some of the names I like in Germany," said di Giansante, whose fund returned 0.5 percent in March, slightly outperforming its benchmark.

Recent economic data from Germany has been mixed and a purchasing managers' survey on Monday showed German manufacturing contracted this month at its fastest pace since 2009.

Di Giansante's interest in strong companies listed in countries battered by negative investor sentiment has also prompted him to invest in budget airline Ryanair (RYA.I) in Ireland and in Spain's Inditex (ITX.MC), the world's largest clothing retailer and owner of the popular Zara label.

Overall though, he remains cautious on the near-term outlook for European shares, now that the sugar rush from the European Central Bank's liquidity injections has run out.

"To see the second phase of recovery in the market you need to see a real economic improvement � and the banking sector starting to lend again," di Giansante said.

"The deleveraging process in Europe has barely started."

(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Susan Fenton)