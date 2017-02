Current gas prices are shown at a Shell gas station in Encinitas, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) pipeline near Tracy, California has been repaired after spilling up to 21,000 gallons of oil, ABC News reported on its website on Tuesday.

Shell shut down its San Pablo Bay pipeline at Tracy, California last week after noticing very low suction and increased flow rate.

Shell did not give a timeline for the resumption of oil flow, according to the report.

