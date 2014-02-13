A Shell oil and gas sign is pictured near Nowshera, Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

NEW YORK Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Thursday it resumed commercial service on its Houston-to-Houma (Ho-Ho) pipeline after it completed planned maintenance work.

The line was shut for electrical work just a month after Shell reversed its flow and restarted it in December last year.

The company reported a 20-barrel oil leak in Channelview, Texas, from a short section of an idled 12-inch pipeline that is a part of the Ho-Ho system.

Repairs and testing on the section were completed and cleanup continues at the site of the spill, where Shell delivers oil from the Ho-Ho mainline, a company spokeswoman said.

The Ho-Ho system includes a 360,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) pipeline from Port Neches, Texas, to Houma, Louisiana, and a 500,000-bpd line from Houma to the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port's (LOOP) hub in Clovelly, Louisiana.

Another 300,000-bpd segment carries crude from the Houma terminal to St. James, Louisiana.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Andre Grenon)