UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
MILAN The head of Pirelli PECI.MI has reached a draft agreement with the Malacalza family to reshape the ownership structure of the Italian tyremaker, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The agreement reached between Marco Tronchetti Provera and the Malacalzas will see the Genoa-based family leave Pirelli holding companies GPI and Camfin CAMI.MI, the source said.
The Malacalzas will hold around 7 percent of Pirelli, the source said.
Tronchetti controls the world's No.5 tyre maker through stakes in a set of cascading holding companies including GPI and Camfin.
The source said Tronchetti Provera would remain in control of managing Pirelli.
It was not possible to reach Camfin for a comment while the Malacalza family was not immediately available for a comment.
(Reporting By Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.
GENEVA Tariff-free trade after Brexit is vitally important to maintaining jobs at Ford's British sites, its European boss told Reuters on Tuesday, amid growing concerns among unions about jobs losses at the U.S. carmaker's Welsh engine plant.