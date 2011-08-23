WARSAW Poland has suspended the sale of its 15 percent stake in top lender PKO BP PKOB.WA, worth about 6.78 billion zlotys (£1.4 billion), due to the ongoing market turmoil, the treasury ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry, which is selling a 5 percent stake while a state bank BGK sells the remaining 10 percent, added it would decide whether to restart the process in late October or early November.

"The public offering of PKO BP has a chance to become one of the largest transactions in history of the Polish capital market. In order to carry out this transaction optimal market conditions are necessary," the ministry said in the statement.

Originally Poland planned to sell the stake in September through a secondary public offering on the Warsaw bourse as a part of its 15 billion zloty privatisation drive.

Even after a slight rebound off this year's lows PKO BP's shares are still some 14 percent below levels they traded in early July, translating into a 1.1 billion zloty loss for the treasury.

On Tuesday the bank's shares gained 0.9 percent to 36 zlotys, valuing the bank at 45 billion zlotys.

The market turmoil has derailed many planned initial public offers in recent weeks, including several on the Warsaw bourse.

Poland plans to sell state assets worth some 15 billion zlotys this year and PKO BP was seen as the pinnacle of the process, but the ministry last week said it is confident it will achieve its goal even without cash from the PKO BP transaction.

Privatisation revenues already exceeded 11 billion zlotys this year. ($1 = 2.905 Polish Zlotys)

(Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Will Waterman and Jon Loades-Carter)