Specialty chemicals company Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH.N) said it will buy rival Arysta LifeScience Ltd from a company backed by private equity firm Permira for about $3.51 billion (2.78 billion pounds).

The company said it expects the deal to immediately add to adjusted earnings per share. The deal is expected to be "highly complementary" to Platform's crop protection businesses.

Arysta is a global provider of agrochemical and biological products.

