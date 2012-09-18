European shares hit new 14-month high, positive earnings boost
LONDON European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
LONDON Platinum prices slid 2.8 percent on Tuesday after striking miners at the world's number three producer of the metal, Lonmin, accepted an offer of a 22 percent pay rise to end more than five weeks of crippling industrial action.
Workers gathered at a football pitch near Lonmin's Marikana mine said they would return to work on Thursday.
Spot platinum fell as low as $1,614.80 (993 pounds) an ounce, and was down 2.4 percent at $1,621.74 an ounce at 4:52 p.m. British time.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by James Jukwey)
LONDON European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian police on Wednesday named a senior official in North Korea's embassy and a staffer at its state airline, who are wanted for questioning over the murder last week of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader.
LONDON Britain will provide additional aid money to South Sudan, where famine has been declared in parts of the country, and to Somalia, where there is a credible risk of famine, the government said on Wednesday.