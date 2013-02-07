FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON Online gaming software company Playtech said its gross income increased 51 percent in 2012, helped by increasing profits from its joint venture with bookmaker William Hill (WMH.L).
Gross income for the year totalled 368.1 million euros (317.9 million pounds), comprising revenues of 317.5 million and a 50.6 million share of profit from William Hill Online.
William Hill wants to buy out Playtech's 29 percent stake and work to assess its value will be completed at the end of this month.
"As a result of the impressive performance in Q4 and since the beginning of the year, the Board is very comfortable with market expectations for the full year and looks forward to 2013 with confidence," said Chief Executive Mor Weizer.
(Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.