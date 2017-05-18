US STOCKS-Wall St at record highs on technology, health stocks strength
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
UK PM MAY'S ELECTION POLICY DOCUMENT SAYS LISTED COMPANIES WILL HAVE TO PUBLISH RATIO OF EXECUTIVE PAY TO BROADER UK WORKFORCE PAY
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc shares rose on Monday for the second straight trading session after Amazon.com Inc announced plans to buy the upscale grocer, with investors betting that rivals could step in to create a bidding war.