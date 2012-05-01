LONDON British manufacturing eked out growth in April as an economic slowdown in the euro zone curbed demand for goods made in Britain, a survey showed on Tuesday, raising the risk of a longer recession.

The unexpectedly sharp slowdown will also fuel a debate over the chances of further monetary stimulus from the Bank of England (BoE), after central bankers hinted that they might not extend their asset purchases later this month given a raft of stronger economic data and sticky inflation.

The Markit/CIPS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 50.5 in April from a downwardly revised 51.9 in March, keeping the sector just above the 50 level which separates growth from contraction.

The reading, the lowest since December, fell short of economists' forecasts for a dip to 51.5 and will disappoint a government grappling with news of a shrinking economy and a series of political blunders only days before Thursday's local elections, a key test of popular support.

The PMI also lends some credence to disputed official data that showed an economic contraction in Britain in early 2012, tipping the country back into recession.

The BoE and many economists have argued that the official figures understate the economy's true strength, pointing to more upbeat evidence from surveys, including earlier PMIs.

"What manufacturers really need to see is a marked improvement in new order inflows," said Rob Dobson, senior economist at Markit, which compiles the PMI survey.

"It seems that weaknesses in our major trading partner, the euro zone, are starting to hit home, especially for consumer goods producers," he added.

Manufacturing output expanded for the fifth consecutive month in April, albeit at the weakest pace since December, partly due to the sharpest fall in new export orders since May 2009, Markit said.

The index measuring overall new orders dropped for the first time since November, with manufacturers blaming sluggish overseas demand and strong competition.

And a strengthening in sterling to its highest in more than two and a half years on a trade-weighted basis poses another threat to exporters by either sapping foreign demand for British wares or squeezing firms' profits via lower prices.

Production of consumer goods fell, while output of intermediate products such as car engines and investment goods such as factory equipment both rose.

Factory-gate price inflation reached a seven-month high, even though manufacturers' costs rose at a much slower pace than in March.

The signs of slower growth but higher output prices will compound the central bank's dilemma over quantitative easing.

Most economists do not expect another round of QE after the current one runs out this week, although some note that the surprise fall in GDP raises the risk of the bond-buying being extended.

The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition is in need of a helping hand, having seen the economy slip back into recession while its own support has fallen after criticism over unpopular tax measures in the annual budget announcement.

