LONDON British manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in 10 months in March, driven by the strongest pick-up in new orders in a year, increasing the chance that the economy grew in the first three months of 2012 and avoided recession.

KEY FIGURES FROM MARKIT/CIPS PMI SURVEY

(Previously announced data for prior month in brackets)

- Headline activity index highest since May 2011

- Output growth picks up, close to January's 9-month high

- New orders increase, index at highest since March 2011

- Input prices rise at the fastest pace since August 2011

- Output prices rise at fastest pace since Sept 2011

- Stocks of finished goods rising at record pace

- Employment index falls, shows stagnating staffing levels

ECONOMISTS' VIEWS

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"The headline index is now at its highest level since May last year, while the new orders component is at the highest level for 12 months.

"This latter point bodes well for production in coming months and therefore also employment.

"With February's PMI reading revised a touch higher it offers support to the view that the UK will likely grow at a 0.2-0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter rate in the first three months of 2012.

"There was also a pick-up in inflation pressures. However, with the Bank of England warning of a 'zig-zag' growth profile there is little prospect of any policy change at this week's MPC meeting."

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS:

"I am quite encouraged by that. There was this fall off in February and there were these open questions whether this was part of new downtrend, perhaps reflecting higher energy prices, or a blip.

"When we look across the piece, we see a very solid rise in March in the total and it is also very encouraging that the new orders index rose to a relative high, which bodes well for manufacturing in Q2.

"There are some headwinds to growth in Q2, partly related to the holiday but also to what's going on in gas production and the run to buy petrol at the end of March.

"But that all aside, there seems to be some underlying momentum in the economy.

"There is a sense in which the output inflation constellation is shifted unfavourably in the last few months, while growth looking a bit softer than we would have thought.

But in terms of the MPC those two elements could set each other off. But manufacturing is only a small sector, so the services PMI out on Wednesday will be key."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK:

"The fact that we had a reasonably strong number - and we had a bit of a revision to the February numbers as well - does indicate that the manufacturing sector performed reasonably strongly in Q1, which interestingly is not being confirmed so far by the ONS's official numbers.

"We'll wait and see what the services figures look like later in the week, but I still suspect that these are consistent with a GDP growth rate of somewhere in the region of 0.2 percent. It would therefore break the cycle that was represented by the sharp decline in Q4."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"It's not a dramatic difference, but it's a little bit better than expected.

"We thought that given the declines we've seen recently, it had some scope to recover a little bit.

"In terms of the fundamentals, it doesn't really change the picture. The sort of growth rates the survey is signalling are reasonably healthy. You're talking about quarterly growth of 0.3 or 0.4 percent, not dramatic, but marginally above its long-run trend.

"It's signalling ongoing growth at the sort of rate we have seen in recent quarters. It probably provides some reassurance, but the fundamentals don't look very different.

"We should get a decent service sector contribution to Q1 growth. From a GDP perspective it's really about the construction numbers and whether the weakness that is there at the moment gets revised away in time."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"It's a decent result, with expectations for a fall being thwarted by a rise to a 10-month high.

"The general tone of the survey will encourage expectations that manufacturing expanded in the first quarter. It's certainly our view that the economy as a whole expanded again in the first three months of 2012, unlike last week's OECD forecast, which suggested the economy had entered recession."

(Reporting by London Bureau)