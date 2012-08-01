LONDON Britain's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest rate in more than three years in July, an unexpectedly steep drop in the PMI showed, dealing a severe blow to hopes that the country may get out of recession over the summer.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

ROSS WALKER, RBS:

"They are a shocking set of numbers. It's a huge fall. We'd seen a more modest decline in the euro area flash (PMI estimate), but now we have a huge drop, which brings the (UK's) level more in line with the euro area.

"It's possible there's been some Olympics-related disruption in early summer, with earlier shutdowns and retooling. But it still looks incredibly weak.

"This is an ominous sign. I don't think people would have expected much Olympics bounce from the manufacturing sector. There was always a bit of a downside risk in terms of the Olympics with earlier shutdowns and disruption to supply chains, but this is still a bigger slowdown than anyone expected.

"There is scant evidence of any (Olympics) boost to the consumer sector, and this compounds it."

VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC:

"It is grim news. This is really the first post-Jubilee print from the UK manufacturing sector. And it really is a worrying reading.

"Output posted a massive fall and we have a big drop in orders. That silver lining from rising employment does not make up for that. The survey points to manufacturing acting as a drag on economy as we head into the third quarter.

"We would say technically we leave recession in the third quarter; certainly with a post-Jubilee bounce, services should do that for us.

"But clearly the underlying story this data is pointing to is not good. If you look through the distortions, the UK economy seems to be very weak.

"We suspect that the Bank of England will not react directly. They will certainly be a bit spooked by these figures. But they knew that manufacturing was weak. They will look ahead now. We expect more QE in November. We don't think they will cut rates."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING:

"This is a very disappointing outcome and again casts doubt on the UK's prospects.

"However, we don't think it really alters the outlook for tomorrow's Bank of England policy meeting. They only just announced another round of quantitative easing, while the long heralded Funding for Lending Scheme only starts today. This has the potential to increase both the amount of lending going on in the UK while also lowering the cost of borrowing for households and small businesses by making it more profitable for the banks through its structure. Consequently, the BoE believe it to be a more effective policy action than another rate cut, which has its drawbacks.

"With confidence being a major drag on activity, action from the ECB tomorrow would be far more effective than anything extra the Bank of England can come up with."

TOM VOSA, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK:

"Pretty terrible, surprisingly bad. We can't really pin this too much on Diamond Jubilee distortions... If you're an optimist, you might then think perhaps there may have been some pre-Olympic factory shutdown, but we can't really tell. Realistically, there are very few silver linings in this cloud... It's consistent with the weakness that we've seen in Europe.

"It does look as if we are re-entering slightly the recession territory. Ultimately, this puts more pressure on the MPC to cut bank rate and certainly the government now has to hope that its Funding for Lending Scheme really comes good, but of course if you are a lender in the UK and you are looking at this economy, why would you necessarily want to extend credit?"

JENS LARSEN, RBC:

"It does look very weak indeed. It is consistent with a very sharp slowing in the global economy. This is the most internationally exposed part of the UK economy and this is where you will first see a slowdown."

KEY FIGURES FROM MARKIT/CIPS PMI SURVEY

(Previously announced data in brackets)

JULY JUNE MAY F'CAST

Manufacturing headline index 45.4 48.4 (48.6) 46.0 48.4

Output index 43.3 51.9 47.8

- Headline activity index lowest since May 2009

- Output index lowest since March 2009

- Export orders index shows steepest decline since Feb 2009

- Input prices fall sharply, index near at June's 3-year low

- Output prices continue to rise

- Employment index shows first jobs growth since April

