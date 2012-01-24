The euro zone may yet escape recession thanks to a surprise upturn in the service sector that offset ongoing contraction in manufacturing this month, surveys showed on Tuesday.

ANALYST VIEWS

ANNALISA PIAZZA, ECONOMIST, NEWEDGE

"Although we still see downside risks for activity in early 2012, today's report suggests that the EMU economy is not going to fall in a deep recession near-term."

"The services sector is taking the driving seat in the slow 'recovery' process whilst the manufacturing sector is still lagging behind, as most of the downside risks come from exports."

"Given the recent upswing in some business confidence indicators, we expect the ECB to confirm the 'stabilization' profile for growth that was already hinted at the early Jan GC meeting. At the current juncture, the ECB can afford to be on a 'wait-and-see' mode."

"Inflation is moderating and more easing in underlying pressures will follow in the coming months. Activity remains sluggish but not collapsing. Financial markets seem to have gained some confidence as liquidity conditions have improved since the 3-year LTRO in late December."

"EU leaders are making some progress in the direction of a new fiscal compact. Such a picture is supportive for a cautious optimism and - in our view - it will allow the ECB to sit on its hands for now."

ALAN CLARKE, ECONOMIST, SCOTIABANK

"The numbers are very encouraging. We're just seeing more and more evidence that ... things in the euro zone, or at the very least in the core, are bottoming out."

"So, while this is coming too late to prevent technical recession in the euro zone as a whole, it is reassuring that the depth and duration of the contraction are both likely to be fairly limited with services doing much better."

"Clearly there is a risk that if the fiscal crisis intensifies, then this may prove temporary. But, for now, so far good."

CHRISTIAN SCHULZ, SENIOR ECONOMIST, BERENBERG BANK

"Confidence is improving, mainly driven by the core countries and especially Germany which had a pretty spectacular rebound in the PMI."

"There are signs that this is still fragile, especially new orders which are still weak. They're not declining as much as they have but they are still weak. So this recovery is still fragile and any deterioration of the euro crisis can still put the recovery off track."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"They beat expectations, but the manufacturing sector appears to be contracting and services is broadly flat. What this seems to be telling us is that the economy is struggling to gain any traction outside of Germany."

"Economic conditions are so uncertain that businesses are not taking any longer-term decisions which is going to impact on any investment and with consumers concerned about their jobs consumption is likely to be modest and that is impacting back upon output."

"The idea that you can impose austerity on those parts of the euro zone that have deficit problems is just going to make the situation worse, particularly with regards to growth."

VIEWS FROM SURVEY COMPILERS

CHRIS WILLIAMSON, CHIEF ECONOMIST, DATA COMPILER MARKIT

"The euro zone economy appears to have stabilised in January, showing a marginal increase after a 0.5-0.6 percent contraction in gross domestic product in the final quarter of last year, according to the flash Markit PMI."

"The improvement largely reflected an upturn in Germany and very modest growth in France. The rest of the region continued to undergo a steep downturn, though even here the average rate of decline eased."

"Encouragingly, the headline Output Index has now risen for three successive months, suggesting that the rate of contraction may have peaked back in October and that a slide back into recession may be avoided."

"However, we remain cautious about the improvement. Inflows of new business continued to fall, meaning the marginal increase in output seen in January was the result of firms eating into their backlogs of orders. Furthermore, many firms are having to offer discounts to stimulate sales."

"It is therefore not altogether surprising to see firms trim their headcounts for the first time since the spring of 2010, suggesting that companies have entered a challenging-looking 2012 with a focus on cutting costs and boosting productivity."