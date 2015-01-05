ZURICH Switzerland's manufacturing sector gathered steam in December as order books filled up and firms recruited some new staff, pointing to further economic growth ahead.

The Swiss purchasing managers' index, which gives a snapshot of the health of the manufacturing sector, rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.0 points in December from 52.1 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.

This meant the index ended 2014 a whisker above the long-term average of 53.9 points and remained above the 50 mark which separates growth from contraction.

"The outlook for 2015 is therefore cautiously optimistic," the survey's authors, Credit Suisse and procure.ch said.

The subindex tracking backlog of orders rose 4.9 percent to 54.9 points, slightly above its long-term average, while the suppliers' delivery times subindex climbed to 56.8 points, indicating improved capacity utilisation.

In a further positive sign, the employment subindex stood at 51.1 points as manufacturing firms recruited new staff.

The PMI reading is slightly more upbeat than Switzerland's leading KOF indicator which pointed to a subdued but steady near-term outlook.

Last month, the government said it expected the economy to strengthen over the next two years, albeit at a slower pace than previously forecast, as it revised down its forecast for growth next year citing an uncertain environment.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)