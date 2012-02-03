LONDON Britain's dominant services sector expanded at the fastest pace in 10 months in January and firms grew much more optimistic, a survey showed on Friday, concluding a string of data this week that raised hopes the economy may avoid recession.

ANANLYSTS' COMMENTS

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS:

"The improvement in January's UK CIPS/Markit report on services provides further evidence that the economic recovery is regaining momentum. Although we still think that the MPC will vote for more QE next week, this has the potential to tip the balance towards a 50 billion-pound rather than 75 billion-pound increase.

"Together with the rise in the manufacturing PMI, this means that a weighted average of the CIPS surveys is now consistent with quarterly GDP growth of about 0.7 percent. Admittedly, the surveys have not been a foolproof guide to the official data recently, and other indicators - such as the Bank of England's agents' scores - have been weaker. Nonetheless, it is looking more hopeful that the economy will expand in Q1 and therefore temporarily avoid a technical recession - although how long this pick-up lasts is another matter."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"At face value what this reading and the other surveys are telling us is that the upturn has arrived much quicker than expected.

"One feasible explanation is that the recovery in the U.S. has started to filter through to Europe, including the UK. That would mean a remarkable transformation over the last couple of months.

"The recent upturn in some of the key indicator should make for an interesting policy debate at next week's Bank of England meeting. Our feeling is that there are still big downside risks out there. And the Bank's own inflation forecast is so low in the medium term, it would take a big shift to the upside to remove the case for more easing.

"We would still expect 50 billion quantitative easing at the February meeting. But obviously if the upward trend in indicators remains in place that would call more (QE) into question."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK:

"It's the strongest since March 2011. Given all the concerns about the weakness of activity in Q4, the prospect of a double-dip recession, I think those fears now appear to be dispelled to a large extent.

"It might tip the balance of probabilities for next week's MPC meeting in favour of 50 billion (QE) rather than 75. We've been looking for 75. I think this might change the complexion of that debate a bit."

(Reporting by UK Economics Desk)