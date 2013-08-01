LONDON Growth in British manufacturing picked up speed at the start of the third quarter and looked set to continue, taking the economy further away from the doldrums of last year.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE:

"The driver is orders and output, 58 for output, 58.2 for orders - just amazing. What's the need for Carney to do anything? This is the question.

"It still seems to be more domestic demand than exports... This is all good news. We have the other PMIs in the following days, but it's shaping up for Q3 to be stronger than Q2. The Bank of England's forecast of 1.2 percent (2013 economic growth) seems in reach and the question is whether they actually increase it in the Inflation Report next week.

"I think the decision (on forward guidance) has been taken already, so I don't think they will be overly affected by this one number... It all depends on what their assessment of potential output is, we've got a lot of ground to make up.

"It's great news, there seems to be a genuine improvement in momentum in the economy, but I don't think it changes the outlook for the Bank of England at all."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK:

"I think it supports the need for the Bank to do only vague guidance (on interest rates). I think it might be more difficult with the data coming in so strongly for the MPC to agree on something too specific or too long on guidance next week.

"I don't think they need to do anything on interest rates, I don't think they need to do anything on QE. To be honest, I'm not even sure if they need to do anything on guidance but I think they will do to avoid disappointing the market. But I suspect that, after these sort of figures, it wouldn't necessarily be reasonable to do something too long on guidance because, if these figures are sustained, you've got to question at some point over the next two years, the bank might have to start thinking about raising interest rates - only if these figures are sustained but it's a long time off yet.

"We do expect the figures to be sustained but maybe not at these sorts of levels. If you get a rise in the service sector survey that is equivalent to this and it stays there for the rest of Q3, then you'd be looking at 0.8 percent GPD growth... It wouldn't take long at 0.8 percent GDP growth to get back to peak levels of GDP."

ROB DOBSON, MARKIT:

"The sector looks to be building on the foundation of the second quarter's 0.4 percent return to growth reported by the latest official data, with the July PMI survey also showing an improvement in forward-looking indicators.

"The breadth of the upturn in manufacturing should aid in its sustainability. Although the consumer goods sector again outperformed its intermediate and investment goods peers, all three sectors reported strong accelerated growth in July. The performance of the domestic market, which was the prime source of new contracts, is also a real positive. But let's not forget that there is also a strong export component in these positive numbers."

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and Max de Haldevang)