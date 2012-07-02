LONDON Britain's manufacturing sector contracted for the second straight month in June as new orders continued to fall, a survey showed on Monday, adding to expectations the Bank of England will pump more cash into the struggling economy.

ECONOMISTS' VIEWS

JENS LARSEN, RBC

"I was a little surprised that it rebounded that strongly. But it does remain in contractionary territory.

"The rebound in new orders is good. The rebound in export orders is helpful. But overall it still does not look like a shining recovery.

"Manufacturing will almost certainly contract on the quarter because of the holidays. And the weakness of euro zone does not bode well for an internationally exposed sector."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"This month's numbers are less poor than the May figures but with the overall index and the new orders component still below 50 there is only a modest amount of comfort that one can take from the survey."

"It still seems that the manufacturing sector is contracting and the bounce back in the index does not detract at all for the case for more quantitative easing on Thursday."

"We continue to expect a further 50 billion pounds of asset purchases."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"The figures are bad in an absolute sense but have bounced more than expected. But (the survey) is still in contractionary/recessionary levels.

"The underlying position of the economy is still pretty weak. If you look through the noise in the surveys and other data, which are a bit mixed, it's telling you that, at best, the economy will grow very slightly in the second half of this year, and we could even have an ongoing contraction.

"I think there'll be a bit of a bounce in Q3, but the underlying position is that the economy looks broadly stagnant. These numbers aren't signalling any improvement in that, and that's what the BoE will be looking at. so I think they're still on track to do more QE this week."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"It is important to point out that these are still sub-50 readings mean that the data is merely telling us that the pace of contraction has slowed rather than the sector is expanding."

"Furthermore, the readings are still well down on the April figures and employment in the sector has contracted or the second month in a row."

"Consequently, this is not going to block a further round of quantitative easing from the Bank of England on Thursday given the tone of recent BoE comments and the fact that vote (5-4 against) was so close last time."

