LONDON The downturn in Britain's manufacturing sector slowed sharply in August as domestic clients increased orders, an unexpectedly strong improvement in the PMI survey showed on Monday, raising the chances that the country is moving out of recession.

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"It's obviously a long way above forecast."

"We're much more in line with the Q2 and Q1 averages. There's still some underlying deterioration but the very weak out-turns in May and July look more like the anomalies now."

"It's still telling us that conditions are pretty difficult in the sector, but at least you have clearer evidence of a normalisation in output."

"On the basis of the numbers we have ... it looks like we'll see a rebound in Q3. Before these number I'd say the risks (to RBS's 0.5 pct Q3 GDP forecast) were to the downside ... and now after this number I'd say they are to the upside."

SAMUEL TOMBS, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"While the activity balances...recovered from July's extremely weak levels, they remain consistent with ongoing recession in the industrial sector.

"All in all, the survey evidence suggests that it is highly unlikely that the manufacturing sector will play a significant role in the overall economy's return to growth in the third quarter."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"The report is consistent with stagnation in the UK's manufacturing sector rather than the deepening recession hinted at by official data.

"It is significantly better than the euro zone reports so there may be some bounceback relating to the weather/Olympics/delayed effects of the Diamond Jubilee.

"The report diminishes the prospect of any near-term Bank of England action, particularly with markets looking for something substantive from the upcoming European Central Bank and Federal Reserve meetings.

"We still take the view that the will be no cut to (the BoE's) Bank Rate with the focus on the funding for lending scheme, but we do expect a further 75 billion pounds of quantitative easing in the fourth quarter of 2012."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"The four point jump in PMI was unexpected and helpful. Even though the index is still below 50, it still supports the case the economy growing again in the second half of this year.

"But clearly it is important to look a the much bigger picture, what happens globally, for example from points of view of fixing the euro crisis is going to be the key driver not just for markets but for the areas such as UK manufacturing.

"Nothing is going to be definitively solved for a number of years but with any luck the ECB's bond buying programme on Thursday will be a significant step towards it.

"Distortions continue to effect official UK data. But we would hope to see some indications of an underlying recovery in activity over the second half.

"The Bank of England's MPC meeting is almost an also-ran this time around, with no change in the stance in UK monetary policy likely."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"An amazingly strong bounce in new orders, both domestic and export, which is of course highly encouraging, although it seems slightly at odds with the picture in continental Europe.

"The (headline) balance of 49.5 still doesn't say that the sector is growing, but it is contracting at a much slower pace.

"A good recovery. I still think the trend in manufacturing is downward, but this will certainly relieve a little of the gloom."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK

"When you see the production balance dive by 10 points in the previous month, you know there is going to be a bounceback.

"This has more than reversed the previous month's drop in the headline balance.

"It is not a great number, but it is clearly not the bloodbath that the previous month suggested.

"It's less negative, not more positive. It reassures us that we are stagnating and not slumping."

KEY FIGURES FROM MARKIT/CIPS PMI SURVEY

(Previously announced data in brackets)

AUG JULY JUNE F'CAST

Manufacturing headline index 49.5 45.2 (45.4) 48.5 46.0

New orders index 49.9 41.8 47.4

- Headline index highest since April, biggest m/m jump since March 2009

- New orders index posts sharpest m/m rise since survey started in 1992

- Output decline slows, employment keeps rising slightly

- Input prices fall at much slower rate than in previous months

ROB DOBSON, MARKIT

"The marked easing in the rate of contraction at UK manufacturers is heartening, if only because last month's steep pace of decline wasn't repeated.

"A further slight increase in employment was also a positive, while the domestic market held its ground, particularly in the consumer goods sector.

"However, having followed such marked declines in July, the August readings for production and new orders do little to change the underlying picture of a fragile sector facing enormous headwinds.

"Overall demand remains too lacklustre to provide an imminent and sustained recovery, with investment spending still weak and domestic austerity ongoing.

"Long unsatisfied hopes that the manufacturing sector could export its way back to health also remained jilted by the marrying of a downturn in our largest export market to the onset of softer global economic growth.

"The performance of the sector is therefore likely to remain subdued and volatile until underlying structural imbalances are resolved."

(Reporting by Sven Egenter, Peter Griffiths and David Milliken)