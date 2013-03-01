LONDON British manufacturing shrank unexpectedly in February and new orders dwindled, a survey showed on Friday, making it likely the sector will again subtract from economic growth in the first quarter of 2013.

Separately, the Bank of England released figures showing British mortgage approvals for house purchases suffered a surprise drop in January and mortgage lending was weak.

DAVID TINSLEY, UK ECONOMIST, BNP PARIBAS

"It's a very disappointing set of data and makes next week's Bank of England policy decision very finely balanced.

"I'd say there is about a 45 percent chance now of more QE next week."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"The manufacturing PMI is very disappointing, particularly given that there had seemed to be a revival in the surveys previous to today. One question, is whether these figures are weather-affected. But irrespective of that, it doesn't bode particularly well for the official numbers for manufacturing and indeed other sectors for the first part of Q1."

"Individual numbers are very unlikely to have a major effect on fiscal policy but the more negative news on the economy that is released, the greater pressure there is for the government is to try and spur a recovery."

"Once again, (on the BoE) a similar theme - disappointment in the mortgage approvals data. That may be weather related and the trend in terms of housing market activity has been upwards over the past few months, so we're a little less concerned about this number than we are the PMI."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"(The PMI) kind of mirrors a lot of what we've seen in the euro zone periphery, which is a renewed deceleration of activity. It does look suspiciously weak.

"I'm not absolutely convinced that this is a true reflection of the underlying weakness in the UK economy, but nonetheless it's sufficiently weak that it's going to cause alarm bells to start ringing. And obviously given the Bank of England's desire to stimulate growth I think it's going to play a big role in their thinking QE decision next week."

"The broad trend is lending remains pretty flat. We shouldn't get too carried away with one month figures but the trend is that it's not really gathering any momentum. It echoes the concerns that we've seen in recent Bank of England minutes that the Funding for Lending scheme isn't really giving the kick start that perhaps we would hope for."

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

CHRIS WILLIAMSON, MARKIT:

"The return to contraction of the manufacturing sector is a big surprise and represents a major setback to hopes that the UK economy can return to growth in the first quarter and may avoid a triple-dip recession.

"A strong rebound is needed in March to prevent the sector from acting as a drag on the economy as a whole in the first quarter.

"There are good reasons to believe the PMI may turn up again in March, providing hope that a further downturn can be avoided. First, the bad weather at the end of January looks to have had a knock-on effect to production and orders in February via disrupted deliveries. Second, the Chinese New Year holidays are having an increasingly disruptive impact on global trade flows as each year goes by and appear to have had a stronger than usual effect in February. Third, the weaker pound may help exporters in coming months.

"At the moment these data point to scant evidence of the economy showing any significant rebalancing towards manufacturing."

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)