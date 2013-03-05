LONDON Britain's services sector grew more strongly than expected in February and at its fastest pace in five months, a monthly survey of purchasing managers by Markit showed on Tuesday.

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS

"It was a surprisingly good number but nonetheless the actual size of the jump from January is modest.

"The bottom line is - particularly taken with the British Retail Consortium indicator overnight - that the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) decision on Thursday is extremely finely balanced.

"We're going to stick with our call for 25 billion pounds more QE. If they do more QE it certainly indicates a different sort of policy action on the part of the committee ... insofar as this sort of QE is about getting the economy up to 'escape velocity' ... rather than about avoiding the economy falling into a pit."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"Highly encouraging. Obviously a surprise but a welcome antidote to the excessive gloom from the manufacturing PMI. And I think it will improve the chances of no change at the MPC meeting on Thursday.

"It's obviously going to be a close call. But I think many were seeing a weak services PMI as a final nail in the coffin of an unchanged call, so I think this is a welcome antidote to that and I'm still comfortable with the forecast of no change in policy on Thursday."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"It's quite a surprise really, especially in light of some of the other surveys in Europe, and in light of what happened last week with the manufacturing PMI falling quite sharply.

"There is still a clear risk that the Bank of England does move QE (quantitative easing) this week ... but I think this might just limit how many more members might decide to vote for QE."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"Surprisingly up. It's a good number (after) the manufacturing and construction figures but obviously it's one amongst a number of indicators the Bank of England will have to look at on Wednesday and Thursday. It reduces the pressure a little bit, let's put it that way, for more QE but ... it's one amongst many readings."

"I've never believed we're going to triple dip anyway. This number maybe helps, but I think we'll have to see how some of the hard data comes out before we make that call."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"The market was poised for a weaker number, following the manufacturing and construction figures, and everyone was going to leap on this 'more QE on Thursday' band wagon.

"But I've been saying that we have stock markets surging, trade-weighted sterling down 6 percent since the start of the year and underlying economic data is no different - so I'm struggling to see what the pressing need for more QE is."

CHRIS WILLIAMSON, MARKIT

"Faster growth of the dominant services sector offset downturns in manufacturing and construction during February, meaning the economy is likely to have grown for a second successive month after the downturn late last year."

"So far, the PMIs suggest that the economy will have grown by 0.1 percent in the first quarter, barely making up for any of the 0.3 percent decline seen in the final quarter of last year.

"However, growth could turn out stronger than this as there's good reason to believe that at least some of the weakness in manufacturing and construction was due to business being disrupted by bad weather, meaning a brighter picture may emerge in March.

"Service sector confidence about the year ahead also lifted to its highest since last May, meaning employment also picked up, adding to the sense that the economy is reviving, albeit sluggishly and somewhat hesitantly, rather than sliding back into another recession."

