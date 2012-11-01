LONDON The downturn in Britain's manufacturing sector worsened in October as companies received fewer orders and costs rose at a faster pace, the PMI survey showed, providing fresh reason for worries about the country's fragile recovery.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS:

AMIT KARA, UBS:

"Even though the global picture is fairly fragile and the manufacturing sector reflect that global view, and that was most apparent in the export orders sub-component which actually fell quite a lot, but more importantly for the UK, and the sector that has been driving growth for the UK has been services.

"So, let's wait for the number in a couple of days and make a judgement then. It is probably too premature to make judgement on the full economy based on a export-orientated manufacturing sector.

BoE expectations:

"They are in wait and watch mode, they want to wait and assess the impact of the Funding for Lending scheme. Mervyn King said in his recent speech that he needs data to deteriorate or reverse the improving trend he had seen and just Charlie Bean's speech yesterday he said that they were encouraged by the Q3 GDP number, it was actually even better than they expected so, sure it one data point but I can't see them shift policy so materially just based on one data point."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT:

"The weaker manufacturing purchasing managers survey highlights the ongoing fragility of the UK recovery and keeps open the possibility that the Bank of England could go for more Quantitative Easing at the November MPC meeting next week.

However, unless the October service sector purchasing managers' survey is very weak we think it is more likely that the Bank of England will decide to sit tight on further stimulative action next Thursday and monitor how the economy develops."

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The deterioration in October's UK CIPS/Markit report on manufacturing provides further evidence that the industrial sector is struggling.

"Based on past experience, at this level the index points to quarterly falls in manufacturing output of over 1 percent. This suggests that the 1.1 percent rise in industrial production in Q3 was entirely the result of the reversal of June's bank holiday effect.

"The latest CBI Industrial Trends Survey painted a similar picture, with both the orders and business optimism balances falling sharply. The manufacturing sector is therefore clearly struggling.

"But Monday's survey of the much bigger services sector will be a more important influence on the MPC's decision next week."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"I think the bottom line is this confirms the view that the economy in Q4 is going to be a lot more sluggish than Q3."

"The UK manufacturing sector in particular is suffering from the problems in the euro zone."

"It is the main risk; I suppose there's the outside chance the US falls over the fiscal cliff which takes the US down and large parts of the world with it. That's a looming risk which could yet hurt the world economy if it's not resolved."

"This particular number does not really change my views on that. There would appear to have been a number of voices coming out of the Bank of England suggesting additional QE may not be the right policy option at this time given the bank has set a great deal of store by the funding for lending scheme which came in in August. My guess is they will hold off on QE for the moment and give the FLS a chance to kick in."

VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC

"It's further evidence of the manufacturing sector being in pretty poor shape, it points to the manufacturing sector continuing to contract. It's pretty difficult to take much of a silver lining from this release.

"You've got more evidence in there of manufacturing exporters struggling from the weak global backdrop and employment continued to decline as well. So very little there to give you much hope that things are about to get much better anytime soon.

"There seems to be a very split story between what we're seeing in the service sector and the manufacturing sector. The service sector does look to be still growing albeit at a relatively modest pace when you strip out distortions.

"Luckily the manufacturing sector is a much smaller share of the UK economy but it is much much weaker. So we expect the economy to grow through Q4, but with no help really from the manufacturing sector.

"I think it won't swing the (QE) decision massively, it's going to be a close call whatever way you look at it and inflation risks have moved up and certainly that will be something the committee are going to look at pretty closely.

"But I don't think they'll be surprised to see this manufacturing PMI still in contractionary territory. It is a pretty close call next week, we think on balance, they'll probably hold fire but it will be a very, very closely run decision."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK

"It was disappointing. The breakdown seems to suggests it's new orders but in turn I suspect the export sector is also continuing to be a drag.

"This is the continuation of a theme where the domestic fundamentals in the UK are weighed down by external factors.

"Q3 reversed the weakness in Q2 so normal service should be resumed in Q4 and we should have growth of about a quarter in Q4 - that's the new norm.

"Downside risks come from inflation reaccelerating and eating into household incomes. The other is that the euro zone flares up again.

"There's only a 25 percent chance of more QE. I think the bank's updated inflation report projection will show it expects inflation to be very close to target so it doesn't need more emergency measures like QE."

***********************************************************

KEY FIGURES FROM MARKIT/CIPS PMI SURVEY

(Previously announced data in brackets)

OCT SEPT AUG F'CAST

Manufacturing headline index 47.5 48.1 (48.4) 49.5 48.0

New orders index 47.7 49.9 (50.6) 49.8 N/A

- Headline index below 50 since March

- Production index shows that decline in output accelerates

- Employment drop eases

- Input prices rise at fastest pace since March

**************************************************************

ROB DOBSON, MARKIT

"The downturn in the UK manufacturing sector gathered pace at the start of Q4 2012.

"Production and new orders fell at faster rates as manufacturers faced a quiet domestic market and a further deterioration in new export orders.

"While the road to an export-led recovery is still blocked by the ongoing difficulties in the Eurozone, it is concerning to hear further reports of the global slowdown hurting trade with other regions such as Asia.

"All of this is placing manufacturers on a cautious footing, especially regarding costs, which will filter through to the wider economy in the form of manufacturing job losses, lower levels of input purchasing and disinvestment of inventories. A recent return of cost inflation is also squeezing margins at a time of restricted pricing power.

"There are some pockets of positivity nonetheless. The consumer goods sector bounced back robustly in October to really buck the wider trend. This chimes with ongoing signs that domestic retail sales volumes are holding up reasonably well."

(Reporting by Sven Egenter, Li-mei Hoang, Isla Binnie, Kate Holton)