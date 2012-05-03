LONDON Business in the British service sector grew more slowly than expected in April as clients remained cautious about spending, although hiring and optimism both rose, a survey showed on Thursday.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC

"Picking through the data to work out where the UK economy is right now is a pretty difficult task. I'm not sure today's release makes it particularly less foggy.

"There's a little bit more alignment with soft official data but it is not a complete reversal of fortunes.

"So the MPC is going to still be facing a pretty difficult task.

"It's more in line with the sorts of levels that are consistent with the broader indicators for the services sector ... but it's very difficult to tell exactly where the UK economy is."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE:

"It's quite a strong survey. The point to remember about the services PMI, it is an output measure and although it's fallen the 55.3 in March was unusually strong; 53.3 is still a good number.

"Looking at the breakdown, the orders level has held, backlogs of work have increased, employment has picked up and expectations have risen. So to me, it's still pretty good compared to the gloom from the fall in Q1 GDP.

"Even more, the real puzzle in the GDP number is not the construction, which we all are highly sceptical about, it was the weakness of the service sector and even this fall of two points still reiterates that the private sector part of the services industry is growing at a reasonable rate.

"To me the key point about next week's decision (by the Bank of England) is that the April minutes showed that they were expecting the weakness in GDP that resulted, and despite that (Adam) Posen switched his emphasis from growth concerns to inflation concerns. So I think the die is cast for next week's meeting, with no change in the asset purchase target.

"I think the (QE) debate will reopen (later in the year)... The underlying growth story is still pretty weak."

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"April's UK CIPS/Markit report on services echoes the other surveys released this week in suggesting that the second quarter has got off to a soft start.

"The drop in the business activity index from 55.3 to 53.3 took it to its lowest level since last November.

"Admittedly, it is still consistent with reasonable services output growth of about 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, while a weighted average of the surveys points to a similar rate of overall quarterly GDP growth.

"And although the official data have recently been weaker than the surveys, the MPC seems to be putting more weight on the latter.

"But April's falls in the survey suggest that any underlying pick-up in activity is fading anyway.

"The survey will therefore make for a slightly trickier decision at next week's MPC meeting.

"We still think that the recent stickiness of inflation will prompt the MPC to pause its QE programme, but if the recent weaker tone of the activity data continue, as we expect, more asset purchases are likely later in the year."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"It's a little bit weaker. I don't think this is a break of trend. To me it still looks fairly well anchored. These levels are indicative of mildly sub-trend growth but not of collapse."

"A couple of those recent prints above 55 were significantly above expectations, so you can look at today's number as something of a normalisation. This territory has been consistent with services output growth - private sector, non-retail - of 2.5 percent annualised rates.

"I don't think this is going to complicate the monetary policy debate. If it had remained around 55, that would have been a bigger complication."

"Growth this year is going to be quite weak but it's been quite weak for a while and we still have above-target inflation. Some MPC members have been more concerned about sticky inflation, and a (PMI) move of today's magnitude is not going to change that."

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS:

"We had a call that the Bank of England would not do more QE in May, and we had that for quite a while. A reading of around 53.3 is sufficient for us to keep our call on that.

"Nonetheless, the meeting next week is a very live meeting. And there is a significant chance of more QE on the back of it.

"As the PMI indicates there is some growth in services and manufacturing, but the question is not if there is some growth but if there is enough growth.

"The downward trajectory of the surveys indicates that the economy may be falling short of where the BoE thought where it would be.

"You can certainly make a good case for doing some more quantitative easing.

"The hurdle is quite high because inflation has been higher in the past few months.

"It is going to be pretty close."

FURTHER DETAILS:

- Headline business activity index lowest since November

- Employment index highest since January

- Outstanding business index highest since March 2011

- Business expectations index highest since March 2010

(Reporting by UK economics desk)