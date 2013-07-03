LONDON Britain's service sector put in a stellar performance in June, suggesting the economy is recovering faster than expected and dimming talk that new Bank of England Governor Mark Carney may want to push quickly for more monetary stimulus.

Adding to the brighter economic news that has dominated Carney's first week in office were separate surveys showing subdued inflation and rising demand for credit.

As the Bank began its first policy meeting under Carney, the Purchasing Managers' Index for services leapt two points to 56.9, far higher than any economist had forecast in a Reuters poll and its best reading in more than two years.

In a sign that the upswing may be sustained, new orders in the service sector rose at the fastest rate since June 2007.

Sterling hit a session high as investors speculated the Bank of England's next move may be to tighten policy, albeit not imminently, rather than to print more money, as had been widely expected after Carney's appointment was announced in November.

"I'm surprised by how strong it is," said Brian Hilliard, UK economist at Societe Generale. "The policy point is that it looks rather difficult for Carney to come in with all guns blazing for more easing."

Markit said its composite activity index, which includes services, manufacturing and construction, pointed to economic growth of at least 0.5 percent in the second quarter - a rate that would make Britain one of the fastest-growing industrialized economies.

George Buckley at Deutsche Bank noted that the composite index was close to the level at which the central bank has in the past tightened policy, at 56.5 compared with an average tightening level of 57.4.

MONETARY POLICY DECISIONS

Andrew Sentance, a former Monetary Policy Committee member known for his hawkish views, said he expected an exit strategy from Britain's record low interest rates and its bond-buying would come onto Carney's agenda over the next 12 months, if economic data continued to be positive.

"Planning for the monetary exit will be the big challenge of Carney's governorship," Sentance said.

"Remember that Carney raised rates in Canada in 2010 from 0.25 percent to 1 percent. He is one of few Western bank governors to have actually raised rates since the crisis," he told the online Reuters Global Markets Forum.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee starts a two-day meeting on Wednesday.

A minority of its nine members have argued for more quantitative easing in recent months. Carney, who gained a reputation for monetary activism when at the helm of the Bank of Canada, has been widely expected to back that view.

"With growth this strong it's hard to see how any of the members of the Monetary Policy Committee could make a case for further quantitative easing," said Chris Williamson, Markit's chief economist.

The details of Wednesday's services survey were unequivocally strong: The sharp rise in new business prompted the fastest rise in hiring since August 2007, business expectations hit their highest level in over a year, and outstanding business also rose at its fastest pace since August 2007, suggesting firms were struggling to keep up with demand.

Separate figures on Wednesday added to the rosier outlook.

(Additional reporting by William Schomberg and Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)