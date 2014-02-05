LONDON The euro zone's private sector logged its busiest month in 2-1/2 years in January but firms slashed prices, which could fan fears of deflation before a policy decision from the European Central Bank, surveys showed on Wednesday.

The now 18-member currency union's economic recovery appears broad-based, with Germany leading an upswing in periphery members and signals of a stabilisation in France, the euro area's second-biggest economy.

Buoyant manufacturing growth, which tends to lead recoveries, outshone a more modest expansion in services activity, which makes up a larger share of the overall economy.

Spain's service industry grew at the fastest rate in 6-1/2 years last month, adding to signs its economy has turned a corner, and while Italy's service sector shrank for the third month running it was closer to growth than expected.

But worryingly for policymakers at the ECB, which is expected to leave policy unchanged when it meets on Thursday, firms cut prices for the 22nd month in a row, showing very little in the way of pricing power. <ECB/INT>

"I can't say that deflation is a likely prospect, but it's a bigger risk than it was just two months ago. It will highlight the pressure on the ECB at a time when it is already concerned about disinflation," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.

"It's possibly another piece of the jigsaw that says a rate cut, if not tomorrow then probably next month."

The euro zone's Christmas shopping season was also a disappointment in December as demand for retail goods fell sharply despite expectations of a rise, adding to the risk of deflation for the currency bloc.

Inflation fell well below the ECB's target of just below 2 percent in January to just 0.7 percent and the latest PMI data will do little to allay fears.

More expensive energy made euro zone producer prices rise more than expected in December on the month before, data showed on Tuesday, but prices still fell on a year ago, again pointing to risks that the ECB will have to address.

In contrast, a Markit survey of British firms showed a pick-up in price pressures for service businesses, although not to a level that would suggest a problem for the Bank of England, which has stressed it is in no hurry to raise rates.

Growth in Britain's dominant service sector slowed unexpectedly in January but activity remained strong, suggesting the economy is picking up speed in the first quarter of 2014.

Markit's Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which gauges business activity across thousands of companies and is seen as a good guide to economic health, climbed to 52.9 in January from 52.1 the previous month.

It was the highest final reading since June 2011 and was comfortably above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, although it was shy of the flash reading of 53.2 reported in late January.

"The overall picture depicted by survey indicators remains rather encouraging, with signs of improvement emerging from different points of the economy," said Annalisa Piazza at Newedge Strategy.

A PMI covering services businesses, which make up the bulk of the bloc's economy, rose to a four-month high of 51.6 from 51.0, below a flash reading of 51.9. Data on Monday showed factories had their best month since mid-2011. <EUR/PMIM>

Services firms found new orders trickling in slower than in December. The related sub-index dropped to 50.8 from 51.4, weaker than the flash reading of 51.0, and suggesting little uptick in the headline number this month.

Markit's chief economist, Chris Williamson, remained upbeat about the surveys though, saying forecasts for 2014 economic growth would be revised up from the consensus of 1 percent if the PMIs continued to rise in the coming months.

The upturn is starting to feed through to the jobs market too, with businesses holding staffing steady for the second month, having cut the level for almost all of the last two years.

A composite index measuring employment held steady at 50.0 and comes after official data last week showed unemployment across the bloc was stuck near a record high of 12 percent for the third month running in December.

(editing by Elizabeth Piper)