PARIS Oct 3 The French service sector began contracting again in September after two months of growth as job shedding accelerated and new business slumped once more, a survey showed on Friday.

Data compiler Markit said its purchasing managers index (PMI) for services fell in September to 48.4 from 50.3 in August, below a preliminary reading of 49.4.

The index fell below the 50-point threshold dividing an expansion in activity from a contraction, putting more pressure on the euro zone's second-largest economy.

Markit's overall PMI index, which includes the services and manufacturing sectors, fell to 48.4 from 49.5 in August, worse than the 49.1 originally reported.

The private services sector, which had been in growth territory for two months, experienced "another disappointing quarter", according to Markit economist Jack Kennedy.

The rate of job shedding was the sharpest in 17 months, while a reduction in new business for service providers was the fifth in the past six months.

"GDP still looks to be tracking close to stagnation, continuing the stalling performance seen since the start of the year," Kennedy said.

"Jobs across the private sector were cut at the sharpest rate for 16 months in September, suggesting that companies are braced for a prolonged period of weakness."

