Chefs of the sushi restaurant chain Sushi Zanmai hold a freshly cut piece of a blue fin tuna at the chain's main restaurant at the outer Tsukiji market in Tokyo January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LONDON Global business growth eased in April as companies raised prices at their fastest rate since September, but they still hired more people than in any month for nearly a year, a survey showed on Wednesday.

JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with Markit, fell to 54.2 in April from March's 54.8. It has been above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction since October 2012.

"The April PMI data signal that the global economy is maintaining a solid rate of expansion. The ongoing recovery in jobs should also aid with achieving faster growth in coming months," said Joseph Lupton, senior economist at JPMorgan.

Suggesting businesses were optimistic about future growth the employment sub-index jumped to 52.5 from 52.0. The last time it was higher was in June 2014.

A global PMI covering the service industry dipped to 54.9 from 55.2. World manufacturing activity increased at its slowest pace in nearly two years, figures on Monday showed.

The indicator combines survey data from around 20 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Larry King)