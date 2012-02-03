LONDON Global private sector economic growth hit an 11-month high in January as new business strengthened, pushing companies to take on more workers, a report showed on Friday.

The Global Total Output Index, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, bounced to 54.6 in January from 52.7, comfortably above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.

The Global Services Index rose to 55.4 in January from 53.0.

The all-industry new orders index jumped to 54.0 from 51.5, its highest reading since last March, and firms took on workers at their fastest rate in 10 months, the survey showed.

Earlier data from the United States showed the pace of growth in its services sector unexpectedly accelerated in January to its highest level in nearly a year and job creation in January was the fastest in nine months.

The euro zone's vast services economy snapped four months of decline by expanding last month, albeit very weakly, while across the channel Britain's service sector expanded at its fastest pace in 10 months.

China's fledgling services sector weakened in January but India's grew at its fastest pace in six months.

Global manufacturing activity expanded in January at a faster pace but still below its long-term trend, a sister survey showed on Wednesday.

The index combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

