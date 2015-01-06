MADRID - Spain's service sector grew in December at its strongest pace since October while sector employment also expanded faster than a month earlier, a poll showed on Tuesday, as the country's economic recovery gained pace following a deep slump.

Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of service companies stood at 54.3 in December, up from 52.7 in November, and marking the 14th straight month the index was above the 50 line separating growth from contraction.

"December's data pointed to a stronger expansion of the Spanish service sector at the end of 2014, although there has been a little underlying loss of momentum when we look at the trend over the final quarter as a whole," economist at Markit Andrew Harker said.

The poll suggested that, while the economy would continue to expand, growth would be a little softer in the last quarter compared to the second and third quarters, Harker said.

Spain's economy has been growing steadily since a near 5-year downturn ended mid-2013, driven by improving domestic consumption and, consequently, a stronger service sector which makes up around half of the country's total economic output.

Employment in the sector also picked up slightly in December, with the index rising to 50.8 from 50.2 a month earlier, marking expansion in nine months out of the last 12, Markit data showed.

