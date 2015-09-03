Banks leaving UK may get years to comply with ECB rules - Lautenschlaeger
FRANKFURT Banks moving from Britain to the EU because of Brexit could be given years to fully comply with European Central Bank rules, a top ECB supervisor said on Monday.
WARSAW Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's largest software maker, has agreed to buy 61.4 percent of Portugal-based rival Exictos for 21.5 million euros ($24 million), strenghtening its position in Africa, Asseco said on Thursday.
Asseco, present in over 30 countries around the world, said it had bought Exictos from five individuals and Portugal's Ifogest, adding it would finance the transaction from its own resources.
Exictos specialises in software for banks and services over 60 lenders in Portugal and Portuguese-speaking countries, with a strong presence around Africa - in Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, and Namibia, as well as having customers in Malta and East Timor.
According to Asseco, Exictos made a net profit of nearly 5 million euros in 2014 on revenue of 41.5 million euros.
"The transaction ... is for Asseco a continuation of its growth in the emerging markets, including mostly Africa," Asseco said in a statement, adding that Exictos would also allow for future expansion in Latin America.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
FRANKFURT Banks moving from Britain to the EU because of Brexit could be given years to fully comply with European Central Bank rules, a top ECB supervisor said on Monday.
LONDON Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.