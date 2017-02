WARSAW A Polish man arrested on suspicion of plotting a bomb attack on parliament was motivated by nationalist and anti-Semitic views, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

"The suspect does not belong to a political group or party. He claims that he was acting on nationalistic, anti-Semitic and xenophobic motives," prosecutor Piotr Krason told a news conference.

