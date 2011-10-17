WARSAW Poland's re-elected government should act decisively to rein in deficit in order to ensure maximum stability amid crisis, central bank governor Marek Belka wrote in an article.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk's centre-right Civic Platform (PO) party won a second consecutive four-year term in a parliamentary election earlier this month and Belka said the central bank would support Warsaw by keeping monetary policy moderate.

"I expect another meaningful step in public finance consolidation," Belka wrote in an article for the Bloomberg Businessweek magazine. "A difficult 2012 is coming, when we have to show to the markets, that the deficit is being curbed, borrowing needs under control."

He said Poland should reform its separate pension system for uniformed services -- which Tusk's government has been working on for some time now -- as well as the costly social security system for farmers.

"The central bank can support government actions by conducting stable monetary policy. In a world engulfed with crisis, it's long-term target should be to add to increasing stability. We should fight inflation, but not too hard -- not tighten too much only to be easing excessively in a while."

"We should avoid being extreme, but, at the same time, persistently aim at bringing inflation to the bank's mid-term target of 2.5 percent plus/minus one percentage point band."

Rating agencies have threatened to cut Poland's rating if Warsaw fails to act swiftly on lowering its deficit and public debt, which Warsaw forecasts at 5.6 percent of GDP and 53.8 percent of GDP respectively this year.

But Tusk, who in his first term disappointed liberal market economists by not pursuing radical pro-market reforms, has already said he would not change his gradual approach while leading a renewed government.

Poland was the only European Union member to avoid recession during the global 2008-09 crisis, partly thanks to a large domestic market of 38 million people and sharp losses of the Polish zloty, which shed more than a third of its value against the euro.

The Polish currency has also taken beating this year weakening 8 percent versus the common currency as investors flee emerging markets fearing a renewed global slowdown.

Poland's central bank intervened three times on the spot market to support the zloty in September and October and Belka reiterated on Monday further such moves were in the cards, adding, however, the bank was not defending any particular zloty level.

