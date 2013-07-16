Poland's Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Rostowski gestures prior to a meeting at the Finance Ministry in Warsaw March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW Poland is ready to widen its budget deficit by 16 billion zlotys $4.87 billion (3.22 billion pounds) this year and suspend a ceiling on public debt, the government said on Tuesday, recognising that the slowing economy left it no choice but to loosen its fiscal discipline.

Poland, the European Union's sixth biggest economy, had won praise for its robust growth and for keeping a tight lid on spending and debt, but that became hard to sustain after the economy almost entered recession at the start of this year.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, announcing the changes in public finances, said the government had to widen the deficit because projections show that budget revenues this year will be 24 billion zlotys below the level previously forecast.

"We have to decide how to cover this shortfall. We would be willing to increase the budget deficit by about 16 billion zlotys and cuts (in expenditure) in the ministries would amount to 8.5-8.6 billion zlotys," Tusk told a news conference.

Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said increasing the deficit would release money into the economy worth the equivalent of 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), which he said would stimulate growth.

He said a debt ceiling written into law, which essentially freezes the budget if public debt exceeds 50 percent of GDP, would be suspended this year and next.

This suspension is essential because debt is already over the threshold, making it impossible at the moment to widen the budget deficit. Two other debt ceilings, which are activated when borrowing reaches 55 percent and 60 percent of GDP, will remain in force.

The zloty currency gained after the announcement. Analysts said the budget revision was largely neutral for markets, because the government had been flagging the need for a revision for several weeks.

(Additional reporting by Chris Borowski; Writing by Christian Lowe)