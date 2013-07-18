Poland's Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Rostowski gestures as he speaks at the Finance Ministry in Warsaw March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW Poland's decision this week to suspend one of its budget rules so it can run a bigger deficit was a U-turn for Jacek Rostowski, the finance minister who has built a reputation as one of Europe's toughest fiscal hawks.

Rostowski had been left with no choice but to accept the policy shift, analysts said, under pressure from an economy that has slowed more sharply than he expected and a prime minister, Donald Tusk, worried that he will lose the next election if his government does not stimulate growth.

"The time for belt-tightening in Europe, something that Minister Rostowski has managed very well in the past, is coming to an end," said Labour Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

"After six years I think that we can talk now about a change in philosophy," he said.

Senior government officials who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday denied talk of a conflict between Tusk and his finance minister, saying they made a joint decision about the changes to the budget, which were announced on Tuesday.

But underscoring the tough debate inside the government over the issue, as late as a few days ago the finance ministry was considering leaving the budget rule and the deficit untouched and making deep spending cuts instead, according to an official source with knowledge of the proposal.

The finance ministry lost the debate because "the political costs of the necessary spending cuts ... were too high" for the prime minister's party, said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING Bank's Polish unit.

ARTICLE OF FAITH

Under the new budget plan, this year's deficit will be widened by about $5 billion. Poland will suspend a rule that prevents the deficit growing if, as is the case now, public debt is over 50 percent of gross domestic product. At the same time, there will be spending cuts worth about $2.6 billion.

Rostowski was born into a family of Polish exiles in London and spent the first part of his career as a British academic.

Since he became finance minister in 2007, keeping a tight rein on spending and debt has been article of faith, although earlier in his tenure he allowed the budget deficit to widen.

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is one of his idols, and he is on first-name terms with George Osborne, the British finance minister who is another fiscal hawk.

In a 2010 newspaper article, Rostowski wrote: "Poland has stuck to its belief in free market principles during the crisis. Instead of a stimulus package, it enacted an effective savings program ... That is the 'secret' of Poland's success."

A posting on Rostowski's Twitter account last October stated: "The government's determination on fiscal consolidation has not changed. Investors recognise that."

But last month, sources close to the government told Reuters that with the economy slowing sharply, questions were being asked about whether a hawk like Rostowski was the right person to run Poland's finances. Tusk said the minister might be a good fit for one of the vacant jobs in European institutions.

Rostowski justified the fiscal changes on Wednesday by comparing the budget rule he is planning to suspend to speed restrictions that some countries enforce on learner drivers.

In his view Poland - the only economy in the European Union not to have contracted since the global financial crisis - had earned its driver's license.

"We don't want to drive fast but we (want to be like) experienced people who have proven they can behave in a responsible way," he said on Polish radio.

Adam Jasser, Secretary of State in Tusk's chancellery, said the budget changes were, in fact, consistent with Rostowski's approach: stimulating the economy when it needs it, and tightening spending again when growth picks up.

He said there was no disagreement between the prime minister and the finance minister.

"Of course, there were some technical issues, regarding the size of cuts and how much the deficit should be widened. But there was no discussion regarding the economic sense of the combination of cuts and deficit increase," Jasser told Reuters.

($1 = 3.2319 Polish zlotys)

(Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Pawel Florkiewicz, Jan Toczynski; Editing by John Stonestreet)