WARSAW The Polish central bank's projection of modest economic growth is on the pessimistic side and in reality Europe's sixth biggest economy should recover from its sharp slowdown more strongly, according to the bank's chief.

Governor Marek Belka said this recovery could be helped by the government loosening its restrictive fiscal policy, as long as it did not slip into profligate spending.

In an interview with Reuters, Belka also said the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of an ending to its policy of quantitative easing would inevitably cause an outflow of capital from emerging markets, but this was not a cause for alarm.

In the past 18 months Poland's once-robust economy has been spluttering; it came within a whisker of recession at the start of this year, and now faces a weak recovery. A central bank projection released this month is for 1.1 percent growth this year and 2.4 percent in 2014, far below previous years.

Belka said those forecasts reflected a worst-case scenario.

"In my view the July projection is quite pessimistic. I personally believe that the Polish economy will do better.

"I believe that the internal dynamism of Poland's economy is now starting to materialise. Poland is more and more competitive, which is reflected in our exports. Budget consolidation is becoming more limited."

MORE SPENDING

A former prime minister who also had a stint helping rebuild Iraq's economy after the 2003 U.S. invasion, Belka said the Polish government could afford to loosen a little the fiscal strait-jacket it has imposed on itself.

There are tentative signs the government may increase spending to stimulate the economy. At the moment, the government is tied in to rigid limits on the budget deficit and public debt, and would need to ease them if it wants to increase spending.

Belka said the ceilings played an important role in encouraging discipline, but could also pose growth risks.

"I understand the government's drive to create additional space in its budget policy because of the current slowdown and to allow automatic economic cycle stabilisers to do their job.

"My assessment of Poland's regulations which cap fiscal expansion is positive, but there are situations in which they can be pro-cyclical."

NO CAUSE FOR PANIC

Poland saw its currency fall after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would be ending to its policy of quantitative easing (QE) - essentially, the practice of printing huge sums of money, much of which has ended up being invested in emerging markets where returns are higher than elsewhere.

Belka, whose career has included a spell with the International Monetary Fund, said there would be an outflow of funds from emerging markets, but no catastrophe.

"Overall this is just letting air out of a balloon that QE has inflated. And I think this is a positive phenomenon," he said. Outflows from Polish markets were not very large, he said. "There is nothing alarming about this."

WAITING FOR EURO

Poland is committed to join the euro, but has not said when. Crises in countries such as Greece and Portugal have cooled Polish enthusiasm for joining.

Belka said people were no longer talking about a catastrophic collapse of the euro zone, but structural reforms, including a banking union, needed to be completed.

"When the euro zone is once again healthy, we will be able to make a political decision about accession, as this will be a political decision," he said.

Some in Polish markets have expressed alarm about a planned reform of the state pension system. This will involve shrinking the role of private funds, which are big players on the Warsaw bourse and bond markets.

Belka said pensions needed reform. He cautioned though that care must be taken to make the changes in such a way that they minimise fluctuations on capital markets.

