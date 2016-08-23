WARSAW Loss-making Polish miner JSW, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, may need to raise more than 500 million zlotys (99.30 million pounds) in new capital through a share issue or other means, a government official said.

State-run JSW debuted on the Warsaw bourse in 2011 when the treasury ministry sold 39.5 million shares or 33 percent of the company for 136 zlotys per share.

Since then it has lost 78 percent of its value due to a coal price slump and high labour costs.

The company ran into trouble at the end of 2014 when its cash reserves were depleted by high costs and low prices.

Since then, JSW has cut its workforce by 10 percent and slashed production costs by almost 30 percent, but despite a coking coal price recovery it remains in the red.

"We are seriously considering launching a financial support instrument," Grzegorz Tobiszowski, the deputy energy minister responsible for restructuring the coal industry, told Reuters.

He did not rule out a JSW share issue, which has already been flagged as a possibility by the ministry, but said the final decision on the type of financial tool to be used to raise new funds would be taken at the start of September. [nW8N17G02A]

"When it comes to JSW's capital needs, I am still waiting for detailed information, but on the basis of the talks I have had so far I am afraid that this could be more than 500 million zlotys," Tobiszowski said.

JSW said last week its first-half net loss narrowed to 149 million zlotys from 624 million a year ago, thanks to its restructuring programme, but reiterated that the risk of losing liquidity remained high. [nL8N1AZ14R]

CLOSING MINES

The pro-coal ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) won an election in October in part on promises to rescue the mining industry, which employs 88,000 workers mostly in three state-run mining groups - JSW, PGG and KHW. [nL5N17I4DG]

But despite the huge funds the industry has already received it is difficult for PiS to keep all the mines afloat because of the extent of the restructuring required and a state budget strained by social spending.

Since the start of 2015 seven mines employing almost 8,000 people were transferred to SRK, a state-run firm whose task is to close the mines.

JSW's Krupinski coal mine will be transferred to SRK by the end of January 2017 and the government is in talks with the trade unions on the future of KHW's Ruch Slask and PGG's Sosnica, Tobiszowski said.

SRK said it is expected to receive 1.045 billion zlotys from the state budget this year to cover the cost of closing mines compared to 693.5 million in 2015.

JSW trade unions have already opposed transferring the Krupinski mine to SRK and the ruling party runs the risk of miners' protests against mine closures. Poland holds its next parliamentary election in 2019.

The Energy Ministry is also struggling to raise 700 million zlotys to rescue KHW, whose problems have been overshadowed by the hunt for investors for KW, which finally received 1.8 billion zlotys from other state-run firms. [nL8N1AC3ED]

The initial plan was for state-run coal trader Weglokoks and utility Enea to invest in KHW, but when the miner's financial needs turned out to be larger than expected, a third investor became necessary.

Tobiszowski declined to identify this third investor but said: "We are considering one specific entity - a state-controlled company, but not a listed one."

Securing cash from investors and reaching agreement with KHW's debtholders must be done by autumn, he added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Croft)