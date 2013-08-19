WARSAW Poland's Kompania Weglowa, the biggest hard coal producer in the European Union, is considering asking a state agency for a bailout, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Poland still relies heavily on coal for its energy needs, but the sources say that Kompania Weglowa needs state aid after being hit by plunging coal prices over the past year.

Like other state miners, the company also has to contend with high extraction costs in Poland. The combination of high costs and low prices has served to make domestic coal more expensive than the imported variety, resulting in the company's large stockpiles almost doubling in the past year.

Kompania Weglowa's importance to the Polish energy sector was highlighted in June when the government pushed it to partner the country's biggest power producer PGE PGE.WA in expanding its Opole power plant in the south of the country.

The sources said that Kompania Weglowa could soon turn to the Agency for Industrial Development (ARP), which most recently bailed out troubled builder Polimex PXMP.WA.

"Such talks are being held at the agency, but (the) technicalities are not clear at this stage", a person close to the matter told Reuters. A second source confirmed that discussions were taking place.

Kompania Weglowa declined to comment and the ARP said that the miner had not formally asked for a bailout.

Polish mines, forced to dig deeper for coal, also face politically powerful unions that have helped to keep their workforces at unsustainably high levels compared with more nimble foreign rivals.

With local power plants preferring to buy coal abroad, domestic players have been forced to stockpile the coal they produce. At the end of June, coal stockpiles at Kompania Weglowa and its state-owned peer KHW had increased by more than 90 percent year on year to 7.2 million tonnes.

Though Kompania Weglowa has not released any financial data for this year, smaller KHW said it lost 70 million zlotys ($22 million) in the first six months of 2013.

The Opole project is considered a strategic investment for the country's energy sector in light of expected power shortages. PGE had previously balked at building the project because of low energy prices.

Kompania Weglowa is to supply coal to Opole between 2018 and 2038 worth 16 billion to 22 billion zlotys. [ID:nL6N0GE3JK] ($1 = 3.1685 Polish zlotys)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Chris Borowski and David Goodman)