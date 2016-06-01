BRUSSELS The European Union on Wednesday gave Poland two weeks to address formal criticism that its eurosceptic government was flouting democratic norms, escalating a standoff with the bloc's largest eastern member.

Warsaw is under investigation by the E.U.'s executive European Commission over changes to Poland's top constitutional court that have all but paralysed the institution and thrown it into the middle of a bitter political dispute.

The maximum possible sanction, which has never been used before, would be to strip Poland of its voting rights in the 28-strong bloc.

Below are details of the formal Rule of Law Framework, the procedure Brussels is using against Poland to ensure the nationalist-minded government led by the Law and Justice (PiS) party does not infringe on democratic governance rules.

* Warsaw now has two weeks to respond to the Commission's formal stance, or "opinion", critical of rule of law in Poland.

* More talks between Brussels and Warsaw would follow but, should the Commission's concerns not be dispelled "within a reasonable time", it can issue Warsaw with detailed recommendations and set a deadline for implementing them.

* If that fails to resolve the dispute, the Commission, the European Parliament or 10 EU states can trigger Article 7 of the Treaty of the European Union, which stipulates sanctions.

ARTICLE 7

* Under Article 7, four-fifths of EU leaders and majority in the European Parliament are needed to formally determine that "a clear risk of a serious breach" of the rule of law exists in Poland.

* Going a step further from determining the risk of a breach of European values, EU leaders may determine "the existence of a serious and persistent breach" of the rule of law, which requires a difficult-to-muster unanimity among leaders. Hungary has vowed to bloc any sanctions on Poland.

* The next step could be sanctioning Poland, which requires a qualified majority of votes in the European Council that brings together all EU leaders. Poland would not be allowed to cast its vote in the process and would not be involved in calculations of the majorities required.

POSSIBLE SANCTIONS

* While sanctions have never been used under Article 7, it stipulated an option to "suspend certain of the rights" of EU member state, "including the voting rights ... in the Council".

* While no other sanctions are specifically named in the law, some officials say they could include curbing the flow of development or structural funds from the EU budget to Warsaw.

The broad wording and no previous practise suggests any potential punishment would subject to political bargaining. "The lawyers would enjoy that," said one EU diplomat.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Tom Heneghan)