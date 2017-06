WARSAW There is no reason to raise an alarm when it comes to Polish inflation which accelerated to 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, central bank policy maker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said on Monday, adding the pick-up may be a one-off phenomenon.

"The data (showing a rising trend in inflation) requires to be verified by subsequent data on inflation," Kropiwnicki told Reuters.

"If the data regarding a rising trend in inflation is confirmed, the when taking a decision on interest rates I would also take into account data on GDP dynamics and unemployment," he said.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)