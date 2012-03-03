WARSAW Two trains collided head-on in Chalupki in southern Poland Saturday, killing a number of passengers and injuring up to 60, the country's transport minister said.

"I'm on my way to the site of the accident ... It looks like it's one of the worst railway accidents of the last few years ... I know there are a few people dead," minister Slawomir Nowak told television station TVN24.

Up to 60 people were injured in the crash and about 200 firefighters were working at the site of the accident, TVN24 reported.

Pictures released by the channel showed derailed and crashed wagons. The report did not mention what had caused the crash.

